HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break near Sheridan Street has led to significant flooding on A1A, causing traffic disruptions and a precautionary water boil in the area.

Live video footage captured cars cautiously navigating through the flooded road while public utility workers strive to repair the leak.

7Skyforce’s aerial views showcase water spewing from the ground, with utility workers using metal detectors to locate and shut off the valve.

A woman who lived in the area said she noticed the disruption around 5 a.m. just before she had to get ready for work.

“My husband noticed there was water on the street,” she said. “He came in and got me to look at it. We thought maybe it was king tides or the rain from last night. I went back inside, turned the water on, noticed we didn’t have any water pressure, so then I said, ‘This is not king tide, this is a main break.’ So we called the police non-emergency and they sent out fire rescue to check on it.”

As of 9 a.m., workers were in the process of making repairs to a 12-inch water main.

Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for utility customers along A1A from Sheridan Street to Port Everglades.

In response to the incident, northbound lanes of A1A between New Mexico Street and Sheridan Street are temporarily closed for repairs.

Drivers are reminded that attempting to navigate flooded streets can result in damage and getting stuck.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.