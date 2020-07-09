Mail-in ballots to be delivered in Broward County

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Voting season for the election is around the corner, and Broward County is getting a head start by sending mail-in ballots to voters who requested them. While all voters living in Broward County who requested a mail-in ballot should be receiving theirs soon, the first batch of ballots are set to be delivered Thursday.

Peter Antonacci, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections in Lauderhill, has been printing and preparing the mail-in ballots for several weeks, and they have been loaded onto the U.S. Postal trucks to be mailed to the voters who requested the ballots.

About 240,000 mail-in ballots are going out Thursday and another 40,000 to 50,000 ballots will be mailed out in the upcoming weeks as voters continue to send in their applications requesting to vote by mail.

Antonacci said about 100,000 more people requested to vote by mail than this time last year.

“Six weeks ago, we mailed to every Broward voter, about a million voters who did not ask for a vote-by-mail ballot, a postcard that said, ‘Would you like a mail-in ballot?’ and what you see behind me is the process of those postcards coming back to us saying ‘Please send me a vote-by-mail ballot,'” he said. “People are a little uncomfortable showing up in person for some place that could have crowds, so they’re availing themselves to the convenience of kitchen table voting.”

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the Aug. 18 primary election is Aug. 8.

For the general election, which takes place Nov. 3, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 24.

