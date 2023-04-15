PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving used an impactful image to get the attention of American Heritage Schools’ students in Plantation.

A tow truck brought in a crashed car on the Broward Campus on Wednesday to bring awareness of the perils of impaired driving. It’s a message that arrives ahead of prom night and graduation.

Firefighters from the Plantation Fire Department were also there using heavy duty equipment and mannequins to demonstrate how they extract car crash victims from wrecks.

The event was a collaboration with the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club.

“It’s important for us to work with organizations such as MADD to educate our youth and bring awareness to the dangers of impaired and destructive driving, especially ahead of special celebrations like prom night and graduation,” said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. “We couldn’t be prouder of our students who are involved in the SADD Club and helped bring this impactful presentation to our 11th and 12th graders.”

Among the attendees of the event was lead presenter Tess Rowland, MADD’s National President and American Heritage Schools Alumna.

Almost two years ago, Rowland was driving to her job as a TV news reporter in Panama City Beach when an alleged drunk driver struck her head-on. She suffered life-threatening injuries.

On May 7, MADD hosts its 2023 Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K. For more details on the event, click here.

