LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors are concerned about a well-dressed man’s bizarre behavior after he was caught on camera approaching a home with a machete in hand. The guy was even wearing a tie!

Security footage captured the dapper dude, wearing a tucked in dress shirt and tie, walking up to a Lauderhill home Monday morning, around 5:30 a.m., tap the door, then tap on the walkway.

The residents thought he was a strange solicitor but after examining the footage further, they realized he was holding a machete against his arm, which he used to tap the door and walkaway.

The couple who gave 7News the video asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

“I see some random dude knocking on the door with the back of a machete,” said the man. “Then he just disappears as quick as he came.”

“It’s so mysterious that we have no idea whatsoever of his intent,” said the woman.

They’re not the only people in the neighborhood off of Inverrarry Boulevard near North University Drive to have gotten a visit from the mysterious man.

Neighbors told 7News the same man had done this to another home.

Right before knocking on the couple’s door, across the street, the same scenario had occurred.

“They saw the same thing that they went up to their front door, the same way and did the same thing. I think they were driving around,” said the woman.

“Yeah, we’re kind of freaked out,” said the man.

The concerned residents told 7News they have no idea who the man is or why he’s knocking on doors with the large blade.

“He didn’t seem like someone lost or confused. He seemed very intentional, very business like, like he was dressed for business, just with a machete,” said the woman.

The incident has been reported to police but Lauderhill Police acknowledged the bizarre nature of this incident, but they haven’t identified any crimes that were committed, so it’s just classified as a suspicious incident.

Authorities have since increased patrols in the neighborhood.

They are also asking those who live in that area to check their cameras and see if they have any odd sightings of this man. They said they want to identify him to be able to question him and see if maybe he needs some help.

Which is exactly what the people who had their doors knocked want, too.

But for now, they remain uneasy and just want to make sure all their neighbors are aware of what happened.​

“I just hope somebody knows who the person is. That way we have peace of mind of what happens or — we don’t want the person coming again, right? So we wanna know exactly who it is that way everyone is aware also,” said the man.

“We have a 4-year-old son, I’m suddenly a lot more concerned and just with him getting out of the car, you know, myself,” said the woman.

“Yeah, he’s got us looking at the cameras a lot more now,” said the man.

If you have any information on who this man with a machete is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.