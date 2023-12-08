OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, was armed with a sharp blade during a parking lot confrontation in Oakland Park that took a disturbing turn.

Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit have released surveillance footage capturing what they described as an incident of aggravated assault.

The incident unfolded around noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the busy parking lot of the Family Dollar at 2901 West Oakland Park Blvd.

“Places get crowded, stores are full of people,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro.

When BSO deputies arrived at the scene, the victim told them that, while attempting to reverse park, a Nissan Titan with three occupants stopped in front of his SUV. The victim told detectives he told the driver of the Nissan to “calm down, give me a second to park.”

Surveillance footage reveals the driver and a passenger exiting the Nissan, confronting the victim at his driver’s door and engaging in a heated exchange.

‘Started screaming at the victim,” said Caro.

Detectives said the driver of the Nissan brandished a machete from the Nissan, screaming expletives and threats while waving the machete.

“Threatening him as well as pulling his driver’s side door,” said Caro.

The pair then returned to the Nissan and fled the scene.

The suspect behind the wheel is described as a 30-year-old male with a thin build, wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. The passenger is described as a tall male with long hair and a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black shirt, a black hat and black pants. The third occupant remained in the vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the driver of the Nissan Titan, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

