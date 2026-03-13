POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - What started as a rideshare from Broward County to northern Florida soon escalated into what a Lyft driver and police described as a carjacking, a pursuit and a crash.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Miguel Molina said he had recently begun driving on the Lyft platform because he had lost his job and it was easy money.

He jumped at the opportunity for a longer ride, as it would pay well. Instead, it resulted in his truck being mangled.

Surveillance footage captured the moments after a routine ride spiraled into chaos.

“Next thing you know, I saw my lights go on, and the wheels start rolling,” said Molina.

The driver said it started off as a slow day, but then he picked up a ride from Pompano Beach to Jacksonville with passenger and suspect Delcan Murphy.

“I saw a ride for $500, so I just accepted it,” said Molina.

On the way up, Molina stopped to pump gas in West Palm Beach.

“I asked him, ‘Can I stop for gas?’ If not, you know we can’t proceed with the ride, and he said ‘not a problem,'” said Molina.

Molina said he called his stepson to come along for the long ride, but while Molina went inside the store, Murphy was left alone in the car.

That’s when the unthinkable happened, and Murphy got into the driver’s seat.

“He went around like that, and I was able to come this way and jump in front of the vehicle,” said Molina.

Molina and his stepson attempted to stop Murphy.

“I saw my life flash before my eyes. I didn’t even know I got up, I didn’t even know I was wounded, I didn’t know I was bleeding from both knees,” said Molina.

Molina said he and his stepson followed Murphy for about two miles, all while on the phone with 911.

Police said Murphy eventually crashed into another car and tried to run, but Molina and his stepson held him down until officers arrived.

“My truck is stunned, all air bags deployed. I’m traumatized,” said Molina.

On top of all of this, Molina said, he’s now struggling to replace his vehicle.

“Insurance is telling me that they can’t do nothing for me because of the service that I was doing, they don’t cover that,” said Molina. “I know there’s good people out there, somebody will see this and hopefully help me.”

West Palm Beach Police arrested Murphy, who now faces charges that include grand theft and property damage.

Murphy is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Molina has turned to GoFundMe to help raise some money to repair his car.

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