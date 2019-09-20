Lyft driver arrested for trying to sexually assault passenger

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lyft driver has been arrested accused of attacking a passenger.

Police said the driver took the passenger to her destination, where things took a troubling turn.

Ralph Lopez appeared in court Thursday, accused of trying to take advantage of the passenger.

On July 20, police said Lopez parked his car, got out of the driver’s seat and hopped into the back seat where the passenger was sitting.

Detectives said the victim’s date ordered her a ride home from Miami to Coral Springs.

According to court documents, the date told detectives that the victim, 22, had a lot to drink, and when the Lyft driver arrived, he told him to make sure she got home safely.

At the end of the trip, detectives said the Lyft driver took it too far.

The victim told authorities she couldn’t recall the ride home and only remembered waking up with Lopez on top of her.

She said Lopez kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

According to detectives, cameras captured some of the incident on video, adding that the victim pushed Lopez away and got out of the car.

They said on video, Lopez’s private part was seen hanging out of his shorts. He sat in the backseat for 40 seconds before leaving.

Lopez has been charged with attempted sexual battery.

Lyft has not yet responded to 7News’ requests for comment.

