FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month.

Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets over the past 30 days.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, store clerk Beth Castro revealed the details on the winning tickets.

From Dec. 20, the first one hit, a $5 scratch-off for a million dollars, and then this morning, we got a call again from Tallahassee that a $50 scratch-off won a million dollars,” she said.

Super Stop has been open for 30 years. Castro has worked there for the last 10.

The back-to-back million-dollar wins are the latest in a string of winning tickets. Castro said there’s just something special about the store.

“It is definitely a lucky place, yes,” she said. “At first I was surprised, but then we say, ‘It’s gonna come in threes,’ so now we’re waiting for the next one,” she said.

7News reporter Brandon Beyer tried his luck and bought two $5 scratch-off tickets. So did his photographer, Jeff.

The Super Stop’s lucky streak comes as a single winning ticket for Mega Millions’ $1.35 billion jackpot was sold at a gas station in Lebanon, Maine. It was the second largest pot in the game’s history.

The first scratch-off bought by the 7News crew came up with zero winnings, but when Jeff began scratching away at a second one, the Super Stop magic manifested itself.

“Ten dollars,” said Jeff.

“Really? What’s going on here?!” said Beyer.

“Change your life, yeah. I mean, we have a [sign] here, ‘Lucky Store, millions in winnings’ here. It all happened here in this store,” said Castro.

