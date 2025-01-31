OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are asking for answers after an 80-year-old woman was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Oakland Park.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, Barbara Price was hit on Wednesday night as she crossed the road on Powerline Road.

Deputies said she was on the crosswalk when a light blue 2005-2009 Range Rover Sport SUV hit her and then took off, leaving Price on the street.

Friday, her neighbor, Carlos Cruz, described Price as a wonderful person.

“She was funny, she was full of life. She was a beautiful person, no complaints,” he said.

Surveillance video shows the aftermath of the hit-and-run as a group of people stood outside a business to witness what had occurred.

The neighbor said Price is a mother, grandmother and caretaker of her husband of nearly 40 years, who suffers from dementia.

As Cruz explained how much Price meant to him, he began crying.

“It shouldn’t happen to her. She was like a mother to me,” he said.

Price’s loved ones cannot fathom how someone could leave her lying on the road.

“That’s bad when somebody hits her like that and leaves her there like dead,” said Cruz. “It’s unbelievable. I just hope they catch that guy.”

Since the hit-and-run, Cruz said he’s become the caretaker of Price’s husband, as he has no one nearby.

“I’m taking care of her husband because somebody has to do it,” he said. “I cleaned her house today, gave him a bath. I just washed his clothes.”

Deputies are now searching for the driver behind the fatal hit-and-run.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

