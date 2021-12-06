MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community gathered to remember a UPS driver who was killed in a 2019 shootout in Miramar.

Family and friends held a memorial on Sunday to honor Frank Ordonez.

Attendees brought candles, flowers and teddy bears to the somber gathering.

Ordonez was a father of two who was doing his job delivering packages when his life was cut short at age 27.

For his family, the memorial gave them an opportunity to honor the person he was.

“This is a day that we want to remember him for when he was alive, the good times,” said Joe Merino, the victim’s stepfather. “That’s what it’s all about today. We want to make sure that his memory is not forgotten.”

Ordonez was kidnapped in his UPS truck on Dec. 5, 2019. He died in a shootout between police officers and his captors, who were trying to run after robbing a jewelry store in Coral Gables.

Another bystander, 70-year-old Rick Cutshaw, was also killed in the shootout.

