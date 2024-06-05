HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family members of a runner who was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Miramar are asking for the public’s help to find justice and to pay attention while on the road.

The life Onyxia Delinois knew is gone, at least for now. Wednesday, it will be two months since the 26-year-old avid runner was struck while hitting the pavement on Miramar Parkway, just east of 184th Avenue.

“She’s very ambitious. Her life was just taking shape,” said Elliot Mason, the victim’s running coach.

Onyxia ran ahead of her group when she was hit by a driver, leaving her on the road.

Her fellow runners called 911.

“Tell me exactly what happened,” a dispatcher said.

“Um, we are a group of runners, and one of our friends is on the side of the road. It seems that she may have gotten hit,” said a caller.

Paramedics rushed Onyxia to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where she underwent brain surgery. She has yet to go home, remaining unconscious and under constant care.

The victim’s husband, Roosevelt Delinois, transferred her to a traumatic brain injury facility in Jacksonville that specializes in cases like hers.

However, she’s expected to return to MRH for additional surgeries.

And the person who hit her has not been found.

“I just want someone to say something and come forward,” said Roosevelt.

While that investigation continues, her coach paid tribute to Onyxia the athlete, which is specially fitting, since Wednesday is Global Running Day.

“The goal we were working on at the moment when this happened was to be able to run a 5K in under 20 minutes,” said Mason.

Mason added, “She sent me a screenshot of Olympic trials standard, and I am like, ‘You know that’s fast?’ She said, ‘What? You saying I can’t do it?’ And I’m like, ‘No let’s do it.'”

But for now, Mason said, her focus is on recovery.

In addition to pleading to the public for information on whoever hit Onyxia. Mason is hoping to remind everyone — runners, pedestrians and drivers — to simply pay attention.

“Because you’re on the street doesn’t mean you’re seen. You have to help yourself be seen,” he said. “Stay out of the road, stay alert, be alert, because what happened to Onyxia could happen to anyone. I know this is going to be a hard road back, and I know it’s going to be in my mental battle, but I know she can pull through.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

