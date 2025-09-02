DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help finding a driver who, they said, hit a couple and seriously injured a woman while the victims attempted to cross a street in Deerfield Beach.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Jesse Abernathy said he and his girlfriend, 58-year-old Fanny Shindle, were heading home after having dinner at The Cove Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar when they were struck by a vehicle, just before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

“We both could’ve died,” said Abernathy.

Abernathy believes the driver had to have known they struck two people when they drove off without stopping.

“It was like you hit a squirrel in the road or something, you know. I mean, there’s no way they didn’t know they hit both of us,” said Abernathy.

Abernathy said the pair had been to the restaurant multiple times in the past and would always wait until the road is clear before crossing the road.

“[We] waited until it was clear, waited for a couple cars to pass and had plenty of room, we thought,” said Abernathy.

As they made their way across East Hillsboro Boulevard, a vehicle heading west from the Hillsboro Bridge struck the couple while driving nearly double the speed limit.

“I don’t even think he slowed down through any of it. He was flying, 50, 60 miles an hour,” said Abernathy.

Abernathy said his girlfriend saw the car first before the impact.

“I think she just gave me a little shove, like a little bit, just enough so it barely clipped me,” said Abernathy.

Shindle suffering the brunt of the collision, being sent flying down the street.

“When it hit her, she went 30 feet down the road and landed,” said Abernathy.

Abernathy rushed to her and called 911, grateful that she was at least alert enough to talk immediately after.

“She just wanted to go home. She was like, ‘Take me home, take me home,'” said Abernathy.

The couple was rushed to the hospital where doctors determined Shindle suffered several broken bones. She remains in intensive care.

Abernathy said the driver never stopped.

“It’s sad that somebody could just do something like that to a person and just take off,” he said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office told 7News they are investigating the circumstances of this hit-and-run crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

