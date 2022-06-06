NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family members came together at a North Lauderdale barbershop to pay tribute to an employee who, police said, was killed in a shooting in Margate.

7News cameras captured participants at the memorial held Sunday night to celebrate the life of 30-year-old Phillipe Marcellus.

Mourners filled Marcellus’ chair at the barbershop with flowers.

His family reflected and shared memories.

“Because my brother, he was all about making people laugh and just being there for people,” said the victim’s brother, Steven Marcellus. “He was a family person, he was all about his friends. There wasn’t a time that you couldn’t call him and he wouldn’t – you know, he’d pick up and he would put his clothes on and come help you.”

Marcellus was found lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds on Monday outside an apartment complex along the 5700 block of Lakeside Drive.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman remains on the loose.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

