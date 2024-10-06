PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family gathered at McArthur High School to celebrate the life of a teen whose life was taken too soon.

16-year-old Cameron Day was tragically killed on September 18th after being struck by lightning while riding his bike home from school. He was taken to the hospital but later passed away from his injuries.

During his life, he was part of his school’s marching band, who played one last song with him yesterday. Those same band members also set up a GoFundMe page for his funeral service to help his family.

Day’s casket was seen at the service decorated with flowers, alongside his band uniform and tuba.

