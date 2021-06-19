FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is demanding justice after, police said, a woman was found stabbed to death in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Saturday afternoon, family and friends set up a small makeshift memorial, just hours after their loss.

“I don’t know why somebody would do her like this, dog,” said the victim’s younger sister, who identified herself as Stine.

“What happened to her, what he did to her, was wrong, and I want justice for my sister,” said Patricia Ware, a friend of the victim.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they received a call at around 6 a.m. letting them know a woman had been stabbed along the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the victim dead on a sidewalk.

Family members identified her as 38-year-old Tia Mack.

“She did not deserve this. He stabbed her like she was a dog, like she didn’t have anybody who loved her,” said Ware. “She had people who loved her, and we loved her dearly.”

Stine said she heard the devastating news from friends.

“They were calling me on Facebook and stuff, calling me on the phone and telling me she was gone,” she said.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding the killer.

Mack’s family and friends, meanwhile, said they’re hoping for some closure.

“He has to pay for what he did to her, period. He has to pay for that,” said Ware.

If you have any information on this fatal stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

