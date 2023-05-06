DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to mourn the sudden and tragic loss of an 11-year-old boy who, authorities said, was killed in a random shooting at a convenience store in Dania Beach.

7News cameras captured family members and friends who gathered at a funeral for Naabigh Zayed Ali, Friday evening.

Surrounded by loved ones, the victim’s brother, 20-year-old Talaal Ali, opened up about the shooting.

“I was there with him when it happened, and I couldn’t do anything. I do not wish this on anyone ever,” said Talaal.

Talaal said he lost his brother right in front of him inside a 7-Eleven, late Thursday night. He said he saw the suspect moments before shots rang out.

“Trust your instincts, trust your sixth sense. We saw the guy glaring at us as he was walking, and we decided to park somewhere else instead of just leaving,” said Talaal. “We should not have taken the chance to even get ice cream then.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Darren Rosenthal shot a stranger in the parking lot of the convenience store, then went inside and shot Naabigh, just before 11 p.m.

Neither victim survived.

Talaal said he wishes he could have done something to save his little brother.

“I hope, like, in that moment he wasn’t mad at me, he wasn’t looking at me, looking for a response to save him, ’cause when I saw him, he was already on the ground,” he said.

Naabigh’s classmates and teachers joined his family and community members to say their goodbyes at his funeral.

“We lost someone from this community, and he was too young to be taken away from us,” said Omar Durani, who taught chess to Naabigh.

“Everybody loves him; he’s so quiet. You know, there is a kind of people that are angels. This is the one,” said Muzna Marzouq, one of the victim’s teachers. “We ask God to give patience to his family to cope with this tragedy.”

Ten-year-old Zain Yaseen said Naabigh always brightened people’s day.

“He was always really friendly. He always had a smile on his face,” he said.

Mourners said Naabigh will always be remembered for his intellect, for being a quick learner and an incredible chess player.

“We are very proud of him and very supportive of him and his family,” said Judy Mohammed, the vice principal at Nur Ul Islam Academy.

“I don’t know how you make sense of it, but I know the one thing is that you can’t lose faith in God,” said Durani.

Authorities said the shooter turned the gun on himself that night, adding that none of the people involved knew each other.

As for Naabigh’s family, they hold on to the memories they have.

“He was a loving kid. Everyone loved him; so many people came,” said Talaal.

Naabigh would have graduated from fifth grade at the end of May. School officials said they plan to honor his life at the graduation ceremony.

