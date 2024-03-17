DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details continue to surface about a police-involved shooting in a Davie neighborhood that left a man dead.

A loved one told 7News that the man who was fatally gunned down by Davie Police officers following a confrontation early Friday morning was 39-year-old Steve Amann.

Initial reports confirmed that Davie Police officers responded to a medical call for a resident.

The loved one said Amann got a call about an emergency at his friend’s home on Southwest 145th Avenue and 24th Street. The caller told Mann that his friend had fallen and needed help.

Police said officers had to open fire on Amann while they treated his friend.

Amann was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives on Saturday said the man that prompted the medical call was treated at an area hospital and released.

Authorities said the three police officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

