COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen that was one of the 17 killed in the Parkland shooting is being honored by his family in a way that will help many South Florida children.

With a hand on her chest and a photo of her late son around her neck, Gina Hoyer was alongside her husband as they remember Luke who was killed at just 15 years old during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

“I’m so touched by your kindness in remembrance, of our son, always,” said Gina.

On Wednesday, loved ones honored Luke’s life in a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a storage garage turned boutique closet to remember what Luke stood for.

“Naming this closet after our son just means the world to us,” said Tom Hoyer, Luke’s father. “Just another example of how they step off and embrace us by remembering our son.”

Located on the SOS Children’s Village Campus, Lukes’s Closet is a space where foster children get the satisfaction of the shopping experience. They could find, clothes, shoes, toys and so much more.

Luke was known for giving back and making others smile, just like he made his best friend Vincent Caronna smile.

“Luke, I love you we miss you every day we wish you were here,” said Caronna.

And Gina said she felt her son’s presence.

“I do think today Luke is watching over,” she said.

Anyone that would like to donate any items to Luke’s Closet can do so by calling 954-420-5030 or visiting SOS Florida’s website to find other ways to donate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.