CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones and community members gathered in Coral Springs to hold a vigil for a father and daughter who were killed in a plane crash nearly a week ago.

7News cameras captured people coming together on Sunday night and placing candles and flowers at a growing memorial outside the Windsor Bay neighborhood where the crash occurred last Monday.

Authorities say the Beechcraft King Air twin-engine plane, which was on its way to Jamaica to deliver hurricane supplies, disappeared into the water when it crashed.

The crash killed 53-year-old Alexander Wurm, the founder of the Cayman Islands-based Ignite the Fire Ministry, and his 22-year-old daughter Serena.

Immediately following the deadly crash, 911 calls captured witnesses’ panic as they told first responders what they had just seen.

“A plane crashed in my neighborhood,” said a female caller.

“The airplane is broken! Oh, my God,” said another caller.

“Heard huge noise and can’t see the plane anymore,” said a third caller.

Since then, the shock and panic of that day have given way to sadness and gratitude.

Community members created a memorial outside the gates of the neighborhood. Flowers and candles surrounded a photo of the father and daughter, along with a Jamaican flag that was brought in recent days by area resident Valmore Jones.

Jones, who is a Jamaican native, said all Alexander was trying to do before he tragically passed away was help the people of Jamaica after the devastating storm.

“I saw him on television. He was so joyful. Knowing he was going to help, his daughter was smiling. It broke my heart,” he said.

While the victims had no connection to this Coral Springs neighborhood, residents say that now they will always be linked and remembered for the honorable act they were doing before they passed.

“The community wants to show the sorrow and share the devastation of it, and we just hope there’s some level of healing at some point with the family,” said Myles Shell, who lives nearby.



