CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones and community members gathered in Coral Springs to hold a candlelight memorial for a father and daughter who were killed in a plane crash nearly a week ago.

7News cameras captured people coming together on Sunday night and placing candles and flowers around a photo of the victims at a growing memorial outside the Windsor Bay neighborhood where the crash occurred last Monday.

“I get the chills, I get the chills every time I look at the picture,” said area resident Mary Troia. “It’s heartbreaking to know they are gone, and they were good people.”

Authorities say the Beechcraft King Air twin-engine plane, which was on its way to Jamaica to deliver hurricane supplies, disappeared into the water when it crashed.

The crash killed 53-year-old Alexander Wurm, the founder of the Cayman Islands-based Ignite the Fire Ministry, and his 22-year-old daughter Serena.

Both had been on several flights across the world helping others. Their efforts are well known to the neighbors in the community where they died.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was sitting on my couch and I heard the bang,” said resident Ellen Allen.

Before the vigil got underway, Anna Benvenuto talked to her grandson about loss and why some things are just impossible to explain.

“My daughter said, ‘Where was God? I said, ‘You can’t blame God,” she said. “I believe that God had a purpose and a higher purpose for them. They were doing a good thing.”

“You never know when this could happen to you,” said her grandson.

Immediately following the deadly crash, 911 calls captured witnesses’ panic as they told first responders what they had just seen.

“A plane crashed in my neighborhood,” said a female caller.

“Heard huge noise and can’t see the plane anymore,” said another caller.

Since then, the shock and panic of that day have given way to sadness and gratitude as was evident during Sunday’s vigil.

“Lord, in the midst of our grief, we also offer our gratitude. We thank you that no other lives were lost and the protection and guidance you provided us in the midst of tragedy,” said another resident during a prayer.

While the victims had no connection to this Coral Springs neighborhood, residents said that now they will always be linked and remembered for the honorable act they were doing before they passed.

“We will continue to pray for the family, Lord. The wound is so deep,” said another resident during the prayer session.

In a sign that the neighborhood has claimed the Wurms as one of their own, neighbors even celebrated Serena’s 23rd birthday during the vigil.

“Happy birthday to you!” sang the group as they lifted flashlights and candles to honor her life.

Residents say investigators were seen coming in and out of the community all weekend long.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash. A report could take up to two years to be concluded.



