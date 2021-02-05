Loved ones, colleagues remember slain South Florida FBI agent ahead of services

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones and colleagues are paying tribute to an FBI agent from South Florida killed in the line of duty, as they begin the difficult process of saying goodbye.

A steady stream of families and members of law enforcement were seen on Friday going into the Coral Springs funeral home where a viewing for Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger was held.

Mourners said the the 16-year veteran of the bureau was a devoted wife and mother who served with passion.

Retired Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Giuseppe Weller said he served search warrants with her.

“We’ve done cases together where she would come down to the office, and we would go down to the FBI,” he said.

Authorities said Schwartzenberger was serving a warrant Tuesday morning at the Sunrise home of a David Huber, the subject of a crimes against children investigation.

Huber reportedly watched the agents through a doorbell camera, then ambushed and fatally shot Schwartzenberger and FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin. She was 43.

7News cameras on Friday captured bullet holes in the front door and a side window of Huber’s house.

Days after the shootout that left three others injured, help from community organizations is streaming in to help the families left behind.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has offered to pay off the families‘ mortgages.

“We have to take care of these families that are left behind,” said Frank Siler with the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. “They’re out there giving them our freedoms and our safe streets.”

Services for both Alfin and Schwartzenberger will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

“Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson will lead the delegation to both Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger’s memorial service on Saturday and Special Agent Daniel Alfin’s memorial service on Sunday,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Neighbor Dennis Murphy came to the scene of the shooting with a more modest contribution: flowers.

“It felt so bad, and [I’m] distraught about the whole thing. It’s so sad. It’s really sad,” he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags lowered to half-staff this weekend in the agents’ honor at the Broward County Courthouse, the State Capitol and at the municipalities in South Florida where the agents lived.

Funeral processions to the Hard Rock Stadium are scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday afternoons before each memorial service. Officials advise drivers to expect heavy traffic in the area and plan accordingly.

