PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime supermarket exployee in Pembroke Pines was surprised with a new ride all his own.

United Way of Broward County gifted Publix employee Nicolas Rea a brand-new 2022 Honda CR-V EX.

His name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 donor entries.

United Way officials said the annual car raffle is a way to give back to those who give to them.

Rea said he had no idea he had won.

“Flabbergasted, I wasn’t expecting this, honestly,” he said. “I don’t know. Words, I can’t even say. I’m just – for me, my wife, not even my wife was expecting this. We were not expecting anything. They didn’t tell me anything.”

Rea has worked at Publix for 20 years and has been donating to the United Way of Broward since 2010.

