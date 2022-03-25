PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A change in plans has been announced for residents at a Pembroke Park RV community.

Residents were told the park was closing, and they would have to move out on short notice.

Now, a letter from Lakeside Park Estates Management said they will pause evictions for long-term tenants.

In the letter, it said the original short timeline was a notice to seasonal renters who usually leave Florida in April.

The company will work with residents to create a plan for moving out.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.