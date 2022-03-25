PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A change in plans has been announced for residents at a Pembroke Park RV community.

Residents were told the park was closing, and they would have to move out on short notice.

Now, a letter from Lakeside Park Estates Management said they will pause evictions for long-term tenants.

In the letter, it said the original short timeline was a notice to seasonal renters who usually leave Florida in April.

The company will work with residents to create a plan for moving out.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox