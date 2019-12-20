Lockdown lifted for Coral Springs school after no signs of suspicious person

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police have lifted the lockdown put in place for Eagle Ridges Elementary School after no signs of a suspicious person were found.

According to police, a concerned person called 911 to report a man loitering around the bus loop outside of the school, located at 11500 Westview Drive, Friday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the area, where officers found a broken down car near the school’s perimeter.

Police stayed on campus to appease parents picking up their children for early dismissal, but they found no one who wasn’t supposed to be there.

