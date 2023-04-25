LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Park Lakes Elementary has been placed on lockdown after a weapon was found inside a student’s backpack, but just before 11 a.m., the lockdown was lifted.

On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. after the call came in from the school, located at 3925 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO released a statement that stated the lockdown was lifted and also noted that deputies came into contact with the student.

“Deputies made contact with the student and the child’s father, who stated he accidentally placed the weapon in the wrong bag,” the statement read in part.

After searching the campus, the loaded gun was located and has since been confiscated. According to school officials, no threats were made to the school or staff.

No injuries have been reported.

The school’s facility and staff are working with BSO deputies to assure the safety of the students.

