HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida high school was lifted after police received reports of a weapon on campus.

Hollywood Police arrived at Hollywood Hills High School, located at 5400 Stirling Road, Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several police cruisers surrounded the school.

During their search of the school, officers did not find the alleged weapon and no one was placed in custody.

In an abundance of caution, Stirling Elementary School, which is next to the high school, was also placed on lockdown.

