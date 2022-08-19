WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have lifted a lockdown at a Weston middle school after a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

Falcon Cove Middle School, located at 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., was scheduled for dismissal just before 4 p.m., but that was placed on hold as the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigated.

No injuries were reported.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as deputies could be seen canvassing the campus.

According to deputies, a female student overheard a conversation about a male student who may have brought a weapon to campus. She alerted an administrator, which prompted the lockdown.

Deputies cleared the entire school and went classroom to classroom.

As part of their investigation, deputies located the student who initially heard the conversation. Deputies then brought out students one by one in an attempt for the female student to identify who she saw or heard had a weapon.

It’s unclear whether or not the female student was able to identify the male student. No weapon was found.

Parents were held just off campus, along Bonaventure Boulevard, for nearly two hours as they waited for news. Some expressed their concerns and hope this does not become a trend.

Deputies gave the all clear just after 5:30 p.m., and students have been released to their parents.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.