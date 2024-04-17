PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown was lifted at a Pembroke Pines high school after a suspicious phone call was reported.
Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the school, located at 12800 Taft St, Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, after searching the school’s campus, they said no active threat was reported or located.
