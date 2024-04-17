PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown was lifted at a Pembroke Pines high school after a suspicious phone call was reported.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the school, located at 12800 Taft St, Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Our officers continue to thoroughly check & clear every building on the Flanagan campus. No active threats have been reported or located. All of the students and staff are secure at this time. https://t.co/0GrMnxAUZW — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 17, 2024

According to police, after searching the school’s campus, they said no active threat was reported or located.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.