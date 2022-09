DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student.

Davie Police arrived at Western High School at 1200 Southwest 136th Ave. and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon.

Police did not find a weapon on the student.

The school resumed to normal operations.

