CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Ramblewood Middle School has been lifted after police investigated a bomb threat that was made to the campus.

According to Coral Springs Police, the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, Monday morning.

In a recent update, police tweeted that the lockdown has ended and that students will be released to their parents from inside the school.

UPDATE 11:10am: The code red for Ramblewood Middle School has been lifted. All student releases will continue from inside the school. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) April 24, 2023

All students have been reported to be safe at this time.

As a result of the incident, Atlantic Boulevard is currently closed from Riverside Drive to Ramblewood Drive and authorities are requesting that anyone traveling to the area does so in the eastbound direction from Atlantic Blvd.

