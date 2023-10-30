LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Boyd Anderson High School was lifted after deputies found no credible threat in regards to reports of a student potentially armed with a weapon on campus.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a possible gun on campus at Boyd Anderson High School. In response, Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with detectives from BSO’s Threat Management unit, responded to the scene located at 3050 NW 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to officials with Broward County Public Schools, the situation initially began as a student threatening to harm themselves while on school grounds.

In an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown soon after dismissal around 3:30 p.m. while detectives from BSO’s Threat Management unit conducted their investigation.

BSO deputies have completed the search for any weapons on campus and there was no student in distress.

