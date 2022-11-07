HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida, locals, tourists and business owners shared their thoughts on the upcoming storm.

Not only is rain a concern, but the king tides that are set to approach will also add to the swarm of water.

Places like Hollywood Beach, along with neighborhoods nearby, are under a hurricane watch.

A sidewalk was shown already flooded with water from the king tides, Monday afternoon.

Hotel workers have already seen cancellations for Wednesday and Thursday as travelers discover the storm ahead.

Many people were seen out on the beach last the calm before the storm settles into the day, but changes in weather as the storm approaches are expected later in the week.

Slim Yol, a worker at Florio’s Pizza, shared his thoughts on the upcoming storm.

“It looks like it’s gonna come out,” said Yol. “It seems like it’s gonna hit, but you never know. At the last minute, anything can change. I’ve never been pessimistic, especially for South Florida weather.”

Russel Gonzalez, a Tampa resident, shared his thoughts.

“This place has gone through a number of hurricanes before so, at 70 miles an hour winds, people won’t move, people won’t leave,” said Gonzalez as he chuckled. “They won’t do anything. On the other side, they’re only supposed to get 35 to 40 [miles per hour winds]. They won’t do anything. It’ll just clear the palm tree limbs for us so we don’t have to do it ourselves.”

Although it might be a beautiful day in Florida, changes are expected to start as soon as Tuesday.

