FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After three weeks since the historic flooding ravaged Broward County, help is finally on the horizon for residents of the area.

On Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that those who have already applied for assistance can expect to see money in their bank accounts by the end of the week.

“We are told the approvals for the applications are already in process,” said Trantalis.

Edgewood was one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale and homeowners are still picking up the pieces from the natural disaster. Steven Erb said he had to spend most of his money on an Airbnb as his family waited for the water to drain.

Now, he has had to leave the temporary home because his funds have run short.

“Honestly I don’t know what I’m doing or where I’m going,” said Erb.

Erb said there is mold in the home he rents with his wife, two kids and their dogs.

“We pretty much lost everything,” he said. “Rent is literally tripled around here so just to move you know we’ve been here so long we can’t even move and catch up with the new rent.”

He filled out the FEMA application and is trying to be patient for a phone call while other neighbors and family members have already made headway.

“They filled out the application and already got the call from FEMA,” said Erb. “They already scheduled an appointment to come out to their house and check everything out and see what they’re going to do from there.”

Funds are available for those with and without flood insurance. Amounts given out will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

On Friday, President Joe Biden approved the Florida Disaster Declaration for the community affected by the torrential downpour in early April. Workers with the FEMA were on the ground on Monday going door to door in an effort to help people that needed to apply for assistance online.

“We are trying to help survivors jumpstart their recovery and provide a hand-up so they can begin to recover,” said John Mills with FEMA.

It’s a relief that some can’t come fast enough.

“Just to live week by week and then something like this happens it’s hard to recover you can’t catch up with rent electric water bill everything,” said Erb.

Officials said to keep track of expenses that were forced upon by the damage of the flooding as it will determine how much mooney the agency could provide you.

If you need to apply for federal aid, you can do so, here.

