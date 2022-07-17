DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida veteran celebrated a milestone birthday at a special get-together held at a Davie restaurant.

7News cameras captured Irving, a World War II veteran, surrounded by family and friends as he celebrated his 102nd birthday at Mission BBQ, Saturday afternoon.

Bill Leahy with Mission BBQ said they are honored to celebrate the lives of men and women in uniform.

“Mission BBQ serves those who serve, be it our military, our police, our fire departments. Anyone who raises their right hand to protect, serve and save you, we honor that and celebrate that,” he said.

Sporting a “WWII veteran” baseball cap and veterans and a T-shirt that said, “It’s my 102nd birthday,” Irving was all smiles as his family sang “Happy Birthday to You.”

