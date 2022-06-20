FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a double celebration for a South Florida veteran on this Father’s Day.

World War II Army veteran Paul Weitzenkom on Sunday celebrated his 100th birthday in Fort Lauderdale, surrounded by family and friends.

The grandfather shared his feelings about reaching the milestone.

“I haven’t thought about it much, but when I thought about it, I was hopeful that I make it,” he said.

Weitzenkom and his family escaped Nazi Germany in 1939, when he was 16 years old.

Once he was old enough, he enlisted in the Army and trained at Camp Ritchie in Maryland.

