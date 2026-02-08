FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special celebration took place in Fort Lauderdale, as a community gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran.

Friends, family and loved ones came together to celebrate the birthday of Gordon Smith on Saturday.

“Really, it’s like a reunion for his first family, his second family, and everybody in between,” said an attendee.

The Navy veteran enlisted with his twin brother in World War II.

His son, Randall G. Smith St. John said that his grandmother wrote to her congressman for her boys to serve on the same aircraft carrier during D-Day.

St. John’s uncle was one of many who did not live to see this day.

“He has outlived many family members, and cousins, and uncles, and we’re so blessed to have him with us to this day, still working 40 hours a week,” said Randall G. Smith St. John.

The centenarian is still working full time at Farrey’s, the same place that he’s worked at for over 68 years.

Smith attributes his longevity in part to a great work environment.

“Well, I did it by not sitting around, being active all my life, and working for good people,” said Smith.

On that day, the good people in Smith’s life wanted to make sure that he felt the love.

“Beautiful, beautiful,” said Smith. “This is such a surprise that I don’t know what to say, but this is terrific.”

His three children all still live in Florida, and jumped at the chance to throw him a party that he never expected.

His son said that what keeps his father going is sheer tenacity. He started work as a carpenter, moved to the warehouse, and continues working a 5 day 40 hour week.

