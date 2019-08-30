Local wildlife center moves hundreds of animals into foster homes ahead of Dorian

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale has a plan in place to keep its animals safe ahead of a possible strike by Hurricane Dorian.

Officials are moving more than 400 birds, ducks, squirrels, a giant tortoise and more into foster homes with food and medicine.

“Because of the risk of the winds and the rain to the animals, we are evacuating all of our patients,” said Deborah Millman, the facility’s director of operations.

After the storm passes, the animals will be brought back.

Officials from the center advised anyone who finds any animal in need of help to put it in a box with air holes and keep it in a safe place until it’s safe to bring it in for assistance.

