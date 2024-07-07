LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are stepping up this weekend to send support to people on the Caribbean islands that were hit hard by Beryl.

7News cameras captured boxes packed with donations at Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant in Lauderhill, Saturday.

Volunteers collected canned goods, hygiene products, blankets and many other items.

The boxes will go to Global Empowerment Mission in Doral, which will ship the boxes to areas that need them the most.

If you would like to drop off donations to GEM, click here. If you would like to volunteer for GEM, click here.

