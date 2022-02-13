PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Many in South Florida are preparing to mark the four-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Seventeen students and staff were killed on Valentine’s Day, 2018.

Monday, the community will come come together for a moment of silence and a candle lighting ceremony, as well as a number of other tributes to honor the innocent lives lost.

They will join parents of the students who died, like Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the tragedy.

“The sign behind me says ‘Dreams and dedication are a powerful combination.’ That was the slogan that my daughter lived her life by, that she competitively danced by,” he said, “and I have a dream of ending gun violence in America, and I’m dedicating my life to it, and it carries me through every day.”

