FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Chante Adams, the daughter of Donna Allen, a 59-year-old South Florida woman who passed away during the tornadoes that struck Tennessee last weekend, can’t believe her mother’s gone.

“Brandon, I’m so hurt…everyone loved her,” said Adams.

Allen was visiting her son in Clarksville, Tennessee when a tornado hit their home, leaving the home in splinters and killing Allen.

“The whole house is gone. The pictures that he sent from up there, it was nothing. It was like bombs were dropped on the neighborhood,” said Adams.

Adams said her brother did all he could to save their mother but the storm was too strong.

“He tried all he can to save her but it was just so much going on. He said she was scared. She kept praying to god.”

Adams said her mother was looking forward to the holidays as Christmas was her favorite one. She shared that one of her favorite holiday movies was Jack Frost.

“Everyone loved her. She was the life of the party,” said Adams.

At least six people were killed in the deadly tornadoes, including two children.

To help this local family with funeral expenses and the loss of their home, a GoFundMe has been created.

