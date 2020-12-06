Local schoolteacher receives keys to new Habitat home in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida schoolteacher and her family made a major move into their new home sweet home, thanks to their tireless efforts and Habitat for Humanity of Broward County.

A mother, daughter, aunt and educator, Ruthie Sufra wears many hats. On Saturdaym she added another title homeowner.

After putting in the work for several months, Sufra and her loved ones will now have their dream home for years to come.

“This is a jewel in the City of Pompano Beach. It’s an opportunity to turn a piece of ground into a real working community,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

Sufra has been living in an apartment with her mother, daughter and nephew. He has been living with them since his mother, Sufra’s older sister, passed away.

“I didn’t even picture like this moment, and seeing all this support, and just knowing I have a home for my daughter and my family to dwell in, it’s amazing,” she said.

Sufra has already earned two degrees, teaches at Attucks Middle School, and she’s working on a master’s degree in public administration.

As full as her plate is, she has also managed to put in sweat equity for her home in a Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

“I remember my very first day on the construction site. Oh, Lord. I was nervous,” said Sufra during the dedication ceremony. “I didn’t have the slightest idea as to how to build a home, and I was not quite sure what I had gotten myself into.”

“We’re called together as community to build one another up, to lift up each other, and I think that’s what Habitat does,” said the Rev. Nicholas Merchant of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. “Habitat, by virtue of its mission, comes alongside people and provides hope.”

Merchant’s church and a $1 million donation to the Community Foundation of Broward for infrastructure have helped breathed life into this community.

“It was made possible through a very generous gift that was made to the foundation by Mary N. Porter, who was a local philanthropist, and this is her vision coming to life, to actually help families,” said Sheri Brown, Vice President of Community Impact for the Community Foundation of Broward.

The loss of her husband and father make this moment a bittersweet one, but Sufra said her strong faith has carried her through everything to this moment: the dedication of her new home.

“Even with all the losses that I’ve had with family members, just today kind of put the icing on the cake,” she said, “knowing that at the end of the tunnel there was a great achievement met.”

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, follow the links below.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

