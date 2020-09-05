Local police hold caravan to show support for children battling cancer

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several law enforcement agencies showed their support for children fighting cancer by holding a special caravan across South Florida this holiday weekend.

Officers from police departments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties came together for a gold ribbon parade, Saturday morning.

The procession drove by several children’s hospitals, including Joe DiMaggio in Hollywood.

7News cameras captured participants driving by in cars decorated with yellow ribbon signs, as people on the sidewalk waved to them.

The parade aimed to show a sign of unity to the young patients battling the devastating disease.

