PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at one South Florida high school heard from local organizations, first responders and individuals impacted by drunk driving to remind them how poor judgment can lead to a permanently altered life ahead of prom season.

It’s a message they’ve likely heard several times: drinking and driving don’t mix.

At American Heritage, several organizations held an emotional assembly to show how easily someone’s life can change from a bad split-second decision.

“Today, we’re here to present to the American Heritage senior class about the dangers of impaired driving and getting in a vehicle with anyone who’s impaired,” said Rachel Lamar from Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Florida.

One of the most potent voices in the room was Alba Alonso.

In 2020, Alonso was struck by a drunk driver while she was outside of her car. She was pinned between both vehicles, which led to first responders being forced to amputate her leg at the scene.

A good Samaritan rushed over to help her until paramedics arrived. They later reunited.

“Be responsible because your choice doesn’t just affect you — it can affect a lot of people,” said Alonso.

Alonso told students she had just graduated college at the time the crash happened.

In the midst of preparing for law school and raising her young son, her life was flipped upside down in an instant.

“My whole life changed. My son’s life changed. My family’s life changed, and it was over one person’s choice,” said Alonso.

For one teacher, that message was deeply personal.

“It literally takes one reckless decision, one moment to change the entire world. It’s not just you that you’re impacting; it’s your friends, your family,” said Melanie Winter, whose son was killed in a reckless driving crash.

Winter’s 18-year-old son, Aidan, was killed just over a year ago.

Students also observed a presentation by first responders of a mock rescue attempt.

The presentation featured crews using the Jaws of Life to show what can happen after a crash.

With prom season and graduation just around the corner, the message was loud and clear: one decision can change everything.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.