CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance video using a counterfeit $100 bill at a juice store in Coral Springs.

The incident took place at 3 Natives Acai and Bakery on Wednesday.

The subject is seen coming in with a fake $100 and walking out with $20 worth of food and real $80.

Store manager Andrew Michael said it is a major blow to the small business.

“We are essentially a small business. We are trying to feed everyone healthy, fast food. We want to give back to the community in a healthy way and for this to happen,” he said.

The employee working at the register checked the bill, even holding it up to the light, before eventually accepting it.

“He was caught off guard, because we don’t carry that much smaller change for big bills especially when it’s a low dollar amount,” said Michael.

But only after the incident did the employee realized that it was fake.

“Gave him his change, he walked out with the two bowls and $80 in change.” said Michael. “Held it up to the light that’s where it shows the face is Hamilton which is on the $10, not the $100.”

This latest crime comes after a previous counterfeit incident last January.

Now, Michael says he will ban $100 bills.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.