FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Holocaust survivor who calls South Florida home shared her journey of faith and resilience, and her message of strength comes days before the Jewish New Year.

Speaking with 7News on Friday from her home in Fort Lauderdale, Ruth Di Stefano said she survived one of the darkest chapters in human history.

“I lost all my relatives. They were all murdered except for one aunt. Her husband was not Jewish, and he was able to rescue her,” she said.

Now at 97 years old, the Holocaust survivor still recalls those days

“I was born in Hamburg in 1928 and lived in Germany until 1940,” she said. “When the Nazi regime took over, our life in Hamburg became a bit different.”

As a young girl, Di Stefano said, she was confused at first about what was happening,

“Jewish children who used to go and play in the park could no longer go into the park. We had to shop only in certain stores,” she said, “and eventually, we had to move from our beautiful, luxurious home on the main boulevard to a small apartment on the seventh floor in a side street.”

Hiding from the Nazis, Di Stefano moved into the ghettos with her parents and siblings. She said they lived in constant fear.

“There was a day when all the Jewish men and boys were arrested and taken away,” she said. “When all the synagogues were torched, my brother went to a Jewish school adjacent to a synagogue, When my mother heard what was happening, she jumped on a street car running to bring him home to safety.”

Di Stefano lost many of her relatives, but luckily her family was able to board a ship and escaped to America.

“They slept on benches and other makeshift places, just to come to the United States,” she said.

Di Stefano arrived in the U.S. with a single suitcase. She learned English, worked hard and became a mother of three.

“Anyone living in the United States must thank God,” she said.

In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Di Stefano was gifted a meal on Friday from the Goodman Jewish Family Services.

Randy Colman, the nonprofit’s CEO, said Di Stefano is one of the Holocaust survivors of whom they take good care.

“Just being here, I get goose bumps, and I get a little bit of tears,” he said.

As for Di Stefano, just living another day is always a blessing.

“I feel very thankful. Life is good,” she said.

Di Stefano said her secret all along was always having faith.

