Local Girl Scouts host special sale to send cookies to frontline workers

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida hosted a special sale of their cookies to send some sweet support to those serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured organizers as they put up a banner for their first Cookies for Healthcare Heroes event at the Westfield Broward Mall in Plantation, Saturday.

Each donation at one of the events held at four South Florida locations will send cookies to healthcare employees.

“It’s been a really difficult time for people, and we wanted to thank our healthcare workers and our frontline workers, especially locally in our community,” said Amanda Kopelman with Girl Scout Troop 10442, “and really give back in a way that tastes delicious and will support them.”

Those who missed the cookie sale can participate in the program online.

Donations to the Cookies for Healthcare Heroes program will go directly to healthcare workers.

