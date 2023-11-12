FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends joined first responders to give a hero’s welcome — and a heartfelt sendoff — to a true South Florida trailblazer.

A grateful community held a celebration on Saturday for Bobby Glenn, Fort Lauderdale and Broward County’s first Black firefighter.

“Super excited and proud just to be here and have him here and everyone here to represent him,” said Jasmine Lawson, Glenn’s granddaughter.

The retired first responder, who now lives in a hospice care center, spoke with 7News earlier this year alongside Lawson, who said he inspired her to become a firefighter.

During the earlier interview, Glenn said his journey wasn’t easy but was nevertheless worthwhile.

“They didn’t have any Blacks and didn’t have any females on the department,” he said. “It was kind of an uphill grind. It wasn’t an easy task at that time.”

Thanks to help from his comrades, Glenn was able to get back home on Saturday for a cookout in his honor.

“Thank you for your service,” an attendee said as a firefighter wheeled Glenn into his home.

“I would like to say thanks to each and every one of you for coming out. This is really a blessing,” said Glenn’s wife.

“To be able to see someone that looks like you, who grew up in a neighborhood similar to you, and see him go up the ranks is definitely impactful,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Lesly St. Fleur.

First responders from FLFR and Lauderhill Fire Rescue joined in on the celebration with family members, who said they were overwhelmed and thankful for this moment.

“Family and friends, and to see all these fire rescues show up in support of my dad, it is just – I’m overjoyed, I really am,” said Marquita Glenn-Kent, Glenn’s daughter.

