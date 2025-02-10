DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After narrowly losing to Kansa City Chiefs two years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles redeemed themselves with a 40 to 22 victory in New Orleans, making it the Eagle’s second Super Bowl win.

Now, fans in South Florida and across the country are ready to rock the latest merch and represent the Super Bowl 59 champions.

It’s all hands on deck at Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing in Dania Beach, where roughly 100 employees began working through the night, printing the newest sports gear after the Eagles claimed their win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Atlas is just one of the companies that are responsible for printing and shipping the newest sports gear to stores locally and across the world after any team secures a major victory in a championship. They have been doing so for nearly 20 years.

“So whenever a World Series, Super Bowl, NBA finals, Stanley Cup comes through we get the call, asked if we’re interested in doing some production for them, and then we crank. We start as soon as the game ends and we go until whenever the allotment we’ve got is done,” said Adam Cohen, with Atlas Embroidery. “Everybody here goes nuts, you know it’s an ice punch in the arm for the shop absolutely.”

The shirts are screen printed and then cured at 350 degrees to preserve the graphics and prevent them from cracking and fading easily when washed.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.