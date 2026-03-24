CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - After a recently opened Coral Springs restaurant was hit by a vandalism attack, the local Coral Springs community stepped up to help out.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas returned to her kitchen after the Hellenic restaurant had its windows broken over the weekend.

“I realized that it was all of the windows,” said Zarbalas. “We started cleaning up right away.”

The entire storefront along Atlantic Boulevard had been shattered.

The mess nearly stopped dinner service at Hellenic on Saturday.

“To lose a Saturday on a brand new restaurant that’s only a couple months old would have been detrimental,” she said.

As Zarbalas and her team put up new plexiglass to salvage the day’s business, she put up a video on social media about what happened, with South Florida quick to assist.

“People came out of the woodwork, people that I had met once, one time, like Evan,” said Zarbalas.

“When I saw what happened to them, I had flashbacks to running and owning restaurants in New York,” said Evan Darnell from the Red Meat Lover’s Club.

“He showed up here Saturday night, did a video, started a fundraiser for us,” said Zarbalas.

Darnell and his philanthropy group, Red Meat Lover’s Club, raised more than $6,000, as well as over $4,500 on a separate GoFundMe.

“This was our cause of the moment,” said Darnell.

In the end, the new windows were fully paid for.

“She supports the community; in turn the community supports her,” said Darnell.

“To see that support come back to me, has been so beautiful,” Zarbalas.

Coral Springs and South Florida came together to support someone who gave more than just a nourishing meal.

“Whoever did this to us, it didn’t impact the bottom line for us. It just raised awareness of how amazing this community is, and how we all come together when somebody needs something,” said Zarbalas.

Police told 7News that they are currently reviewing nearby security footage to find those responsible for the shattered windows.

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