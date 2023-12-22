MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa teamed up with the Miramar Police Department to deliver lots of joy before Christmas.

A caravan of police and volunteers took part in the annual tradition on Thursday, as they distributed gifts to children in need across the city.

The donations came from various Miramar businesses, tenants of the Miramar Park of Commerce, and Sunbeam Properties.

“We hope it’s very impactful. We do this every year with a main goal of bridging the gap between the local youth in our community and the police department,” said Ryan Goggins, Vice President of Sunbeam Properties. “We’ve had great success over the years and hope to continue it for years to come.”

Santa and his elves helped the kids pick out their perfect gift. The toys and gifts that were delivered to the children brought smiles to the community for the holiday season.

